CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police are now searching for a missing 12-year-old girl.

Diora Walton-East was reported missing Sunday after she reportedly stole her mother’s vehicle from her home on Kipling Avenue. The car was later found, but the girl was not.

The child is reportedly about 5-foot-3.

Anyone who may have seen the 12-year-old or knows where she could be is asked to reach out to police at 216-621-1234 or call 911.