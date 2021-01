PERKINS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – The Perkins Township Police Department is looking for Lanee Brennan.

Lanee is 14 years old.

Police have not said how long she has been missing, but they believe she is in the Sandusky area.

Lanee is 5’5” and has brown, shoulder-length hair.

Call police at (419)627-0824 ext. 1 if you have any information that can help police.

