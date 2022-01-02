Parma police searching for missing 91-year-old woman with ‘serious health issues’

Photo courtesy Ohio Attorney General Office

PARMA, Ohio (WJW) — Parma police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 91-year-old woman who reportedly drove away from her residence Sunday afternoon and has not been seen since.

Police said the woman, Dolores Novak, needs medication for “serious health issues” and that she is considered endangered.

Novak reportedly lives on Dellwood Drive in Parma and was last seen around 3:30 p.m. Police are searching for a gray 2020 Mitsubishi Mirage with the license plate AV98QH.

Anyone who believes they may have seen her is asked to call 911 or 1-888-637-1113.