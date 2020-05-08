Parma police search for missing 70-year-old man with dementia

Ronald Keating (Courtesy: Parma Police Department)

PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — Police are looking for a 70-year-old man who went missing from his Parma Heights home.

According to police, Ronald Keating left his York Road home around 5 p.m. Thursday and has not returned. He is believed to be driving a black 2009 Ford Escape with Ohio plate number GTG8721.

Keating is 5’9″ tall, weighs 220 lbs, and has brown hair and blue eyes. Police say he is balding and wears glasses.

He was last seen wearing black leather jacket, black russell pants, black brooks tennis shoes.

Keating suffers from dementia and authorities are concerned for his safety.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the Parma Police Department.