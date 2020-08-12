Painesville police looking for missing man, ‘possibly in danger’

photo courtesy: Painesville Police Dept. Facebook page

PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WJW) — Painesville police are asking for the public’s help locating a man who has been missing for nearly almost two weeks.

A post on the police department’s Facebook page says Reynaldo Rivera Franco’s last known location was in the Cleveland area; he was last seen in Painesville on July 30.

“He is possibly in danger,” police said.

If you have any information on the man’s whereabouts, you’re asked to please contact Detective Crews or Detective Smith at (440) 392-5840.

