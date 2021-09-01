Orrville police say missing 7-year-old girl found safe

Photo courtesy Orrville police/Facebook

ORRVILLE, Ohio (WJW) — A 7-year-old girl who was reported missing has been found, Orrville police said.

Arianna Williams was reportedly last seen near the 600 block of Markley Avenue in Orrville getting into a vehicle described as being blue with four doors.

Anyone who may have seen the girl or who knows where she may be was asked to reach out to the Orrville Police Department at 330-684-5025.

“Arianna has been located and is safe. Thank you to everyone who shared our post,” police said in an updated Facebook post.