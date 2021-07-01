Orrville police looking for missing mom, 1-year-old

Missing

by:

Posted: / Updated:

courtesy: Orrville PD Facebook page

ORRVILLE, Ohio (WJW) — Police in Orrville are trying to locate and check on a mother and her one-year-old child.

The Orrville Police Department shared a photo on Facebook of Destiny Cochran, 21, and her infant, Piper Kneppelt.

Both were last seen at around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Destiny was last seen wearing a gray tank top and blue hat. She has a tattoo of a cat on her right forearm and a nose piercing. Piper was wearing a pink sundress.

Police say they may be with a man believed to be in his 30s, who is described as having red hair, a short beard and sleeve tattoos. They may be in a light blue, early 2000s Pontiac.

Please call the Orrville Police Department at (330) 684-5025 if you have any information on their whereabouts.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FOX 8 App

Fox 8 App Logo

Happening Headlines

More News