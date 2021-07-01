Orrville police looking for missing mom, 1-year-old

ORRVILLE, Ohio (WJW) — Police in Orrville are trying to locate and check on a mother and her one-year-old child.

The Orrville Police Department shared a photo on Facebook of Destiny Cochran, 21, and her infant, Piper Kneppelt.

Both were last seen at around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Destiny was last seen wearing a gray tank top and blue hat. She has a tattoo of a cat on her right forearm and a nose piercing. Piper was wearing a pink sundress.

Police say they may be with a man believed to be in his 30s, who is described as having red hair, a short beard and sleeve tattoos. They may be in a light blue, early 2000s Pontiac.

Please call the Orrville Police Department at (330) 684-5025 if you have any information on their whereabouts.