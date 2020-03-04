Olmsted Falls police search for missing 75-year-old man suffering from health conditions

Floyd Allen Lehman Jr. (Courtesy: Ohio Attorney General’s Office)

OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio (WJW) — Olmsted Falls police are searching for a missing 75-year-old man.

According to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, Floyd Allen Lehman Jr. walked away from his Douglas Lane home around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday and failed to return.

Police say he told a neighbor that he wanted to go to Pennsylvania Tuesday.

He is 6’0″ tall, weighs 205 lbs and was last seen wearing blue jeans, a beige jacket with a leather collar, and a black and brown camouflage Trump hat.

Lehman has a tattoo on his left forearm with “13 1/2” printed on it.

He suffers from dementia, Alzheimer’s and has high blood pressure. Authorities are concerned for his safety.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call police.