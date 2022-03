28-year-old Lindsey Schobelock was last seen in Chillicothe on Feb. 23. (Credit: Ohio BCI)

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WJW) — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office and Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost needs help to find a woman who went missing days ago.

28-year-old Lindsey Schobelock was last seen in Chillicothe on Feb. 23.

She is 5’5″ and 135 lbs with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Law enforcement is concerned for her safety.

If you have any information on her whereabouts please call the Ross County Sheriff’s Office at (740) 773-1185.