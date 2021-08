Photos courtesy Hamilton Township police/Facebook

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — A 4-year-old girl has been reported missing in Ohio.

Last seen Sunday afternoon at the Turning Leaf subdivision in Hamilton Township, not far from Cincinnati, police have been on the lookout for the girl named Emrie since then.

Search crews combed through the area, utilizing drones and police dogs. But as of a press conference at 6:40, the girl has still not been found.

Anyone who sees Emrie or who may know where she is can call 911, police said.