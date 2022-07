GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — A teenage girl has gone missing and the Geauga County Sherriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding her.

Myah Patton, 15, was reportedly last seen leaving her Geauga County home on July 12.

According to the sheriff’s office, Patton was last seen in the Painesville area.

Those who may know of Patton’s whereabouts are asked to reach out to the sheriff’s office at 440-286-1234.