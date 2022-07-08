ZOAR, Ohio (WJW) — Officials are looking for a missing Tuscarawas County man who they say is considered endangered.

Fred Gleaton, 76, went missing on July 7 at 9 a.m. when he drove away from his home on Michael Lane in the city of Zoar.

Fred Gleaton (Credit: Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office)

He is 6′ and 195 lbs. with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing dress pants, a dress shirt and loafers.

He was driving a 2015 white Jeep Cherokee with a license plate GQP6761.

(Vehicle in photo is not actual vehicle)

Police say he suffers from memory issues.

If you know anything that can help officials find him, call the Ohio Attorney General Missing Person Unit at 1-888-637-1113 or 911.