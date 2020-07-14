Oakwood Village police looking for 14-year-old girl last seen on Sunday

1  of  4
Trinity Wells-courtesy of Oakwood Village Police

OAKWOOD VILLAGE, Ohio (WJW) — Police in Oakwood Village are asking for help locating a missing 14-year-old girl.

According to police, Trinity Wells left her home on Sunday, July 12, and was last seen in the Bedford area that evening.

Trinity was last seen wearing a green shirt; dark blue pants; black and white Nike sandals; and, she was carrying a red book bag.

If you have any information at all on where Trinity might be, police ask that you call the Oakwood Village Police Dispatch Center at 440-232-1035 or 440-232-6673.

