North Olmsted police seeking tips on missing teen

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WJW) – The North Olmsted Police Department is looking for Destiny Taylor.

Destiny is 18-years-old, 4’11” and weighs 90 lbs.

Courtesy: North Olmsted Police Department

She has short brown hair and hazel eyes.

She normally wears glasses, black tennis shoes and carries a black and white purse.

Destiny was last seen around 7:30 a.m. Thursday.

Her family says she hasn’t been responding to messages, which is out of character.

Detective Margery Jones is working the case for the North Olmsted Police Department.

Call with tips at (440)777-3535.