Photo courtesy North Olmsted Police Department

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WJW) — North Olmsted police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 66-year-old man.

David Gaines, who police consider to be an at-risk individual, reportedly walked away from a nursing home around 3:15 p.m. Sunday, and has not been seen since.

Police believe the missing man may be on his way to Cleveland.

Anyone who has seen Gaines or knows his whereabouts is asked to contact North Olmsted police at 440-777-3535, or any other local police department