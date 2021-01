NEWBURGH HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — A teenage girl is missing, and the Newburgh Heights Police Department is now asking for the public’s help in finding her.

Kayla Lanum, who police say is endangered, was last seen around 11 p.m. on Saturday. She is 16 years old.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Lanum is directed to call the NHPD at 216-641-5545.