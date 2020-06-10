1  of  3
New Franklin police search for 5-year-old girl, noncustodial father

Michael Guthrie and Alexandria

Michael and Alexandria Guthrie (Photos courtesy: New Franklin police)

NEW FRANKLIN, Ohio (WJW)– The New Franklin Police Department is searching for a man who took his 5-year-old daughter without permission.

Michael Guthrie, 35, was last seen Sunday at about 7 p.m. Police said he went to a gas station in his father’s car and took his daughter, Alexandria Guthrie.

The child was in the custody of Guthrie’s father.

Michael Guthrie is 5 foot 8 and 150 pounds. Alexandria is 3 feet tall and 40 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

The vehicle is a 2018 Mazda CX-5 with Ohio license plate HFV 4820.

Anyone with information should call the New Franklin Police Department at 330-882-3281.

