National group joins search for young Northeast Ohio couple missing more than a week

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police and the national group Texas EquuSearch and Recovery are joining forces looking for a young couple who has been missing for more than a week.

Nathan Orono, 20, and his good friend Alaina Camacho, 18, were last seen on February 1 at Nathan’s apartment complex on O’Neil Blvd in Lorain.

According to Alaina’s sister, the two were supposed to be getting together to hangout.

“We think she went to go pick Nathan up. They must’ve been texting each other to hang out with each other. They hang out often and no one has heard from either of them since,” said Sara Camacho, Alaina’s older sister.

The very next day family members of both became immediately concerned.

“We were calling his phone and realized that his phone was off. We couldn’t get a hold of him at all through messenger or anything, and that’s not like him,” said Jennifer Sanabria, Nathan’s aunt. “To disappear and vanish like this is not like him at all.”

Family members say both phones have been turned off or out of reach this entire time.

Cleveland Police began investigating because Alaina lives in the city, but multiple other agencies are now involved.

Not only can they not locate the couple but Alaina’s car is also missing. It’s described as a 2004 gold Honda Accord 4-door with Ohio license plates of GTD9555. It also is missing the front bumper from a recent accident.

Investigators have also been gathering surveillance video in the area, but so far have few leads.

Texas EquuSearch has posted the case on their website and told the family’s they will be coming to town to help with the search.

“They are going to try to get helicopters up here to get a better view,” said Sara, “They’re gonna try to see if they can spot the car.”

Family and friends have also been conducting their own searches.

“We’ve been going into ditches. We’ve been going through every path, every way they possibly could’ve went — to friends’ houses and everything. We can’t find anything, the car or both of them so it’s really concerning,” said Jennifer.

It’s unclear what Nathan was wearing but his aunt says he only had on a t-shirt and no coat. He also has extensive tattoos on his right arm and the front of his neck.

Alaina was wearing black leggings, a black pullover sweatshirt, gray boots and a red baseball cap. Investigators say, she also has the letter “M” with a crown tattooed on her neck behind her ear.

“We just miss her and we’re worried. And want to make sure she is okay,” said Sara, who has been hoping the two just went somewhere to get away and hang out.

But with each day that passes it becomes harder and harder not to fear the worst.

They’re asking the public to please keep an eye out for the car and the couple so that they can find them and bring them home safely very soon.

“Please if you see them, the car bring them in, we just want them home, to tell them we love them,” said Jennifer. “The family is looking for them day and night and we’re not going to stop until we find them.”

Anyone with information please call Cleveland Police at (216) 623-5400 or call Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500.