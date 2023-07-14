(WJW) – FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to find the missing.
Zoey Flight is 15. She’s been missing since June 19, 2023, and was last seen in Cleveland Heights.
Anyone with information is asked to call 216-291-4987.
by: Talia Naquin
Posted:
Updated:
