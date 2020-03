/cl (WJW)- Amanda Berry and FOX 8 are working together to help reunite missing individuals with their loved ones. Michelle Archer, 62, was last seen January 30 in Parma. She was wearing a red hoodie, dark sweatshirt turned insideout and a maroon skirt with pink tights. Michelle also wears a cloth necklace with a saint on it. If you know anything about her whereabouts please call Parma police at 440…