Missing: Yvonne Reglar

(WJW) FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help find missing people in Northeast Ohio.
Yvonne Reglar, 17, was last seen in 1977. She was working alone at a gas station on Lorain Road in Fairview Park. She would now be 60 years old.
If you know anything about her whereabouts, please call 1-866-492-6833.
