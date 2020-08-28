Missing: Yvonne Reglar

(WJW) FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help find missing people in Northeast Ohio.

Yvonne Reglar, 17, was last seen in 1977. She was working alone at a gas station on Lorain Road in Fairview Park. She would now be 60 years old.

If you know anything about her whereabouts, please call 1-866-492-6833.

