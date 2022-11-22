CLEVELAND (WJW) – FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to find the missing.
William Alford is 52. He’s been missing since October 5 in Cleveland.
Anyone with information is asked to call (216)623-3083.
by: Talia Naquin
