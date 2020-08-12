Missing: Vannaija Downs

(WJW)- Fox 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help find missing people in Northeast Ohio.
Vanaija Downs, 18, was last seen in the Canton, Ravenna, and Cleveland area. If you know her whereabouts please call authorities at 1-866-492-6833.
