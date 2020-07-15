Missing: Tyyonna Jones

(WJW) FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help find missing people in Northeast Ohio.

Tyyonna Jones, 26, was last seen June 8 in Cleveland. If you know her whereabouts please call Cleveland police at (216) 623-4232.

