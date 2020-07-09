1  of  4
Breaking News
See the list before you go: These Cleveland-area attractions are requiring face masks
Five guidelines for reopening Ohio schools during coronavirus pandemic
Coronavirus in Ohio: Timeline of COVID-19 cases, businesses reopening
See the list: Northeast Ohio pools and water parks open this summer
Watch Now
FOX 8 News in The Morning

Missing: Trinity Bryant

Missing

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WJW) FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help find missing people in Northeast Ohio and reunite them with their family.

Trinity Bryant, 16, was last seen November 18 in Cleveland. Please call Cleveland police at (216) 623-3138 if you know her whereabouts.

**More missing people cases in Ohio here**

Read the latest stories on FOX8.com below:

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News