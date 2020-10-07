(WJW) FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help find missing people in Ohio.
Trevon Davis, 17, was last seen on September 14, in Maple Heights. Call 216 348-4232 if you know where he is.
Read more headlines on FOX8.com below:
- Wife of Broadway star who died following coronavirus battle calls Trump’s tweets ‘hurtful’ and ‘disgraceful’
- Missing: Trevon Davis
- President Trump says he’d sign ‘stand alone’ stimulus check bill ‘immediately’
- Mid-week forecast: Temps in the low 70s, chance of brief lake shower Wednesday
- Eastlake Middle School 8th grade class instructed to quarantine after positive COVID-19 case