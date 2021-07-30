(WJW) — FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help find missing people in Ohio.
- Missing: Trasheena Perkins
Trasheena Perkins, 28, has been missing since May 30 in Cleveland. Call 216-348-4232 if you know where this missing person is.