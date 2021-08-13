Missing: Tonny Scriven

(WJW) — FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help find missing people in Ohio. 

Tonny Scriven, 49, has been missing since April 1, 2020 in Cleveland. Call  216-623-2541 if you know where Tonny is.

