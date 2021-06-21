Missing: Tia Fontaine Scott

(WJW) FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help find missing people in Ohio.

Tia Fontaine Scott, 16, has been missing since February 21 in South Euclid. Call 216-381-1234 if you know where the teen is.

