19-year-old Thomas Williams has been missing since July 13, 2022.

Williams was last seen wearing blue jeans and a plaid shirt. He also wears a silver class ring.

Williams is 5′ 9″ and weighs about 145 lbs.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cleveland Police at 216-623-3083.