Missing: Theron Toole

(WJW) FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help find missing people in Northeast Ohio.
Theron Toole, 44, has been missing since April 15, 2019 in Cleveland. Please call 216-623-3082 if you know Theron’s whereabouts.
Read more headlines:
- Ohio wildlife officer shot by suspect during poaching investigation
- CVS begins vaccinating residents for coronavirus at 1400 Ohio nursing homes
- FOX Recipe Box: Stacey’s French Onion Soup
- ‘I kicked the door into his face’: 12-year-old girl fights off home intruder
- ‘Nowhere close to what the Browns can be’: Cleveland one step closer to ending playoff drought