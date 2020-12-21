Missing: Theron Toole

(WJW) FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help find missing people in Northeast Ohio.

Theron Toole, 44, has been missing since April 15, 2019 in Cleveland. Please call 216-623-3082 if you know Theron’s whereabouts.

