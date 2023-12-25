(WJW) – FOX 8 News and Amanda Berry are working together to find the missing.
Terry Allen Shepherd, 60, has been missing from Akron since September 10, 2000.
Anyone with information should call 330-375-2530.
by: Celeste Houmard
