Missing: Tanyah Perry

Missing

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WJW) FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help find missing people in Northeast Ohio.

Tanyah Perry,16, was last seen in April near 40th and Central in Cleveland. If you know her whereabouts call 1-866-492-6833.

Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below:

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News

Download the FOX 8 App

Fox 8 App Logo

Happening Headlines

More News