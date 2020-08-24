Missing: Tanyah Perry

(WJW) FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help find missing people in Northeast Ohio.
Tanyah Perry,16, was last seen in April near 40th and Central in Cleveland. If you know her whereabouts call 1-866-492-6833.
