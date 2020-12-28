Missing: Steven Nowakowski

Missing

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WJW) FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help find missing people in Ohio.

Steven Nowakowski, 35, was last seen on December 11 in Cleveland. Call 216 623-3082 if you know his whereabouts.

Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below:

Share this story

Download the FOX 8 App

Fox 8 App Logo

continue reading override

Happening Headlines

More News