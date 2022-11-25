WARREN, Ohio (WJW) – FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to find the missing.
Steven Faison is 16. He’s been missing since October 7 and was last seen in Warren.
Anyone with information is asked to call (33)394-2521.
by: Talia Naquin
