(WJW) FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help find missing people in Northeast Ohio.
- Missing: Souneique Hopson
- Good Samaritans pull driver to safety moments before car erupts in flames
- Wind advisory continues; More sun on Friday
- Kent State to have in-person commencement, plans ceremony for 2020 graduates during homecoming
- VIDEO: Spring breakers cheer on handcuffed man who escaped from police cruiser
Souneique Hopson, 16, has been missing since March 6 in Akron. Call 330-375-2552 if you know where the teen is.