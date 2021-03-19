Missing: Souneique Hopson

(WJW) FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help find missing people in Northeast Ohio.

Souneique Hopson, 16, has been missing since March 6 in Akron. Call 330-375-2552 if you know where the teen is.

