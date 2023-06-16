LEVELAND (WJW) — FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to find the missing.
Sincyre Williams, age 17, was last seen May 24 in Cleveland Heights,
Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland Heights Police at 216-291-4987
by: Paul Kiska
