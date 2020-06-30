1  of  2
Missing: Shianne Anderson

(WJW) FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help find missing people in Northeast Ohio and reunite them with their family.

Shianne Anderson, 15, was last seen June 7 in Cleveland. Please call Cleveland police at (216) 623-3082 if you know her whereabouts.

