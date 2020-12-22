Missing: Shelton Thrower

(WJW) FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help find missing people in Northeast Ohio.
Shelton Thrower, 36, has been missing since Nov. 6 in Cleveland. Please call 216-623-5318 if you know where Shelton is.
