Missing: Shatajanae Rome

(WJW) FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help find missing people in Northeast Ohio.
Shatajanae Rome, 17, was last seen on December 4 in Canton. If you know her whereabouts call (330) 649-5800.
