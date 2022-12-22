WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WJW) – FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to find the missing.
Seth Burhenne is 34. He’s been missing since June 1, 2017, and was last seen in Willoughby.
Anyone with information is asked to call (440)953-4210.
by: Talia Naquin
Posted:
Updated:
