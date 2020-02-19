Missing Senior Alert canceled after 86-year-old Twinsburg man found safe

UPDATE: According to the Ohio General’s Office, Orrin Lindsey returned home around 4 p.m. Wednesday and is safe. The Missing Senior Alert has been canceled.

TWINSBURG, Ohio (WJW) — The Twinsburg Police Department issued a Missing Senior Alert for an 86-year-old man on Wednesday afternoon.

Orrin Lindsey was last seen Wednesday morning around 9:15 wearing a blue coat. He was driving a tan 2009 Chevrolet Impala with Ohio plates.

His family told police they have seen a “significant change in mental status over the last two weeks” and believe he has dementia.

He also suffers from multiple serious health conditions that require the use of oxygen and medications, neither of which he has with him.

Courtesy: Twinsburg Police Department via Facebook

Courtesy: Twinsburg Police Department via Facebook

More missing persons cases, here.