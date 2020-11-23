(WJW) FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help find missing people in Northeast Ohio.
Sean Jones, 14, was last seen on November 13 in Cleveland. Please call (330) 623-3082 if you know his whereabouts.
Read the latest headlines on FOX8.com below:
- Missing: Sean Jones
- Fans still allowed at FirstEnergy Stadium for Browns game, despite stay-at-home order
- Biden expected to nominate Antony Blinken as secretary of state
- Expect a cold, wintery-mix rolling into Monday in Northeast Ohio
- Ohio Department of Health issues guidebook for safely celebrating holidays during a pandemic