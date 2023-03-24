LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) — FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to find the missing.
Sasha Dominguez is 17. She’s been missing since March 8 and was last seen in Lorain.
Anyone with information is asked to call 440-204-2100.
