(WJW) FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help find missing people in Northeast Ohio.
Saniya Coleman, 15, was last seen on October 19 in Cleveland. If you know her whereabouts call (216) 623-3082.
Read more headlines on FOX8.com below:
- Missing: Saniya Coleman
- Police investigate massage parlor in Bath Twp. for alleged prostitution, charges now pending
- Election officials worried by threats and protesters
- Live election updates: Georgia, Pennsylvania presidential count tightens in latest scan of ballots
- Beautiful stretch of weather continues on Friday with sunny skies and warm temps