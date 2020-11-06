Missing: Saniya Coleman

Missing

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WJW) FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help find missing people in Northeast Ohio.

Saniya Coleman, 15, was last seen on October 19 in Cleveland. If you know her whereabouts call (216) 623-3082.

Read more headlines on FOX8.com below:

Share this story

Download the FOX 8 App

Fox 8 App Logo

Happening Headlines

More News