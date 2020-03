Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW)- Fox 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help reunite missing individuals with their loved ones.

Samuel Toland, 20, was last seen February 19 in Downtown Cleveland.

He is known to hang out in the areas of East 40th and Woodland and East 18th and Lakeside.

Samuel goes by the nickname grandma.

He wears a brown trench coat and is about 5'8".

If you have seen him call Cleveland police at 216 623-3082.

