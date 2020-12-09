Missing: Samantha Cabrera

(WJW)–FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help find missing people in Northeast Ohio.

Samantha Cabrera, 21, was last seen on Nov. 13 in Cleveland. You’re asked to please call 216-623-2541 if you know where Samantha is.

