Missing: Robert Mathews

Missing
Posted: / Updated:

(WJW) FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help find missing people in Ohio.

Robert Mathews, 71, has been missing since June 1 in Cleveland. Call 216-623-5262 if you know where he is.

