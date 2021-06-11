Missing: Robert Mathews

(NEXSTAR) – A Virginia teen says she and her mother are turning an upsetting moment into an opportunity to do good after her father dumped 80,000 pennies on their front lawn last month.

"I just turned 18. When I was in the middle of class, my dad came by. He had rented a trailer," high school senior Avery Sanford told WTVR. "He pulled up in front of the house and turned the trailer on so it dumped out all the pennies on the grass and my mom came out and was like, 'What are you dumping in my yard?' She didn't know who it was until he shouted, 'It's your final child support payment."