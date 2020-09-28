Missing: Richard Hickerson

(WJW) FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help find missing people in Ohio.

Richard Hickerson, 60, was last September 4 in Cleveland. Call 216-623-3082 if you know his whereabouts.

