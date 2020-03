Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANSFIELD (WJW)- FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help find missing people across Northeast Ohio and reunite them with their families.

Reginald Gay, 16, was last seen February 21 in Mansfield. He was wearing a black hoodie and black pants.

Reginald is 5'10" and weighs around 162 pounds.

If you know anything about his whereabouts please contact Mansfield police at 419-755-9724.

**More missing people cases here**